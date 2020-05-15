ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten of Air Care Colorado’s locations have reopened for emissions testing with extensive safety procedures in place. Cars were lined up at the Arvada location as soon as it opened Friday morning. ACC says testing volume is expected to be extremely heavy in the first few weeks.

“It’s busier than a normal day, but it’s going really well. It was important to get things open so we can get folks through the testing process as quickly as possible,” said Renee Allen of Air Care Colorado.

Air Care Colorado has a 2-month backlog for emissions testing. Onboard diagnostic testing is now being used on cars that are 20 years old. It used to be reserved for vehicles that are newer.

“We’re doing that so folks don’t have to get out of their cars and our inspectors are not in the cars as much as possible,” explained Allen. Customers with vehicles from model year 2000 and newer or model year 1981 and older will pay from their vehicles.

Drivers will still have to get out if their vehicle was built between 1999-1982.

They will wait in a booth while their vehicles are tested. To observe social distancing, the waiting booth will never have more than 3 people at a time.

Measures are also in place to protect the inspectors.

“Our inspectors are wearing masks and gloves at all times. They’re using steering wheel plastic covers and shifter covers, making sure that all surfaces are wiped down as much as possible,” said Allen.

In April, CBS4 spoke to inspectors who think they’ve reopened too soon. One inspector is concerned about potentially infected customers, who don’t sanitize their vehicles and only put on a mask prior to inspection. Some inspectors aren’t comfortable returning to work due to the high volume of customers.

“If people are not comfortable coming back, we’ll work with them in any way we can,” said Allen. “No one should have to worry about getting fired.”

ACC is asking that customers wear a mask and be the single occupant in the vehicle during emissions testing. CBS4 noticed multiple drivers without masks Friday morning. ACC provided masks for people inside vehicles who were older, or high risk. However, ACC says they don’t have enough PPE to provide a mask to everyone without one.

ACC is also asking customers to consider waiting for emissions testing is possible. March and April renewals should get their inspections as soon as possible.

To help reduce wait times, motorists with registration renewals that are due in May are being urged not to get an emissions inspection now, but to wait until June. May registrations will not be late, as there is a 30-day grace period following the last day of each renewal month.

Motorists who applied for and received Registration Extension letters from the Division of Motor Vehicle are also being urged to wait to get their inspections until June. Those motorists will have until June 26 to register their vehicles.

No late fees will be assessed for a short period after the emissions program resumes.

The following Air Care Colorado emissions inspections locations will be open starting May 15 at 8 a.m.:

Arvada

5185 Marshall St., Arvada, CO, 80002

Boulder

5655 Airport Blvd., Boulder, CO, 80301

Broomfield

11609 Teller St., Broomfield, CO, 80020

County Line

8494 S. Colorado Blvd., Littleton, CO, 80126

Denver Southeast

10190 E. Warren Ave., Denver, CO, 80231

Ft. Collins

835 SE Frontage Rd., Ft. Collins, CO, 80524

Greeley

2844 W. 30th St., Greeley, CO, 80631

Northglenn

1950 E/ 112th Ave., Northglenn, CO, 80233

Sheridan

2802 W. Mansfield Ave., Sheridan, CO, 80110

Stapleton

12042 E. 30th Ave., Aurora, CO, 80010