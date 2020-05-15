BREAKING NEWSParolee released early due to coronavirus accused of murdering woman in Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, El Paso County News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some members of the Class of 2020 will get to attend a graduation ceremony after all. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has granted permission for some high school seniors in El Paso County to attend a commencement.

(Credit: Sippakorn/Shutterstock)

Students are encouraged to avoid being around people vulnerable to getting coronavirus for two weeks after the ceremony.

Students should not take part if a family member is at risk.

The permission for commencement could change if there is a significant increase of COVID-19 cases.

Comments

Leave a Reply