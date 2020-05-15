Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some members of the Class of 2020 will get to attend a graduation ceremony after all. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has granted permission for some high school seniors in El Paso County to attend a commencement.
Students are encouraged to avoid being around people vulnerable to getting coronavirus for two weeks after the ceremony.
Students should not take part if a family member is at risk.
The permission for commencement could change if there is a significant increase of COVID-19 cases.