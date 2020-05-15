FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell said on-campus learning is expected to resume in August. In a letter to students and families, McConnell said she is working with public health experts, faculty and students to determine the university’s fall plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CSU is planning to reopen in the fall with in-person classes. McConnell said the campus community will operate in accordance with public health guidance from the local, state and national level. The university plans to adjust operations based on public health recommendations.
Officials at CSU are planning for several scenarios in the fall, allowing the university to adjust with strategic contingencies if needed.
Fall semester tuition and fees will be determined midsummer, officials stated online. Rates will be determined based on fiscal support in the state budget, resources from federal stimulus packages and COVID-19 influences on the university budget.
CSU currently plans to open university residence halls in the fall, with apartment buildings open throughout the summer. Officials said they will not turn away students who are facing housing insecurity and need a place to live.
Officials said decisions regarding fall events at the university, such as Homecoming, athletic events and conferences will be determined late this summer.