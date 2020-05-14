DENVER (CBS4) – The upcoming Denver tour of ‘Hamilton’ has been postponed. The performance was originally scheduled for August 12-October 4th.
The postponement is due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions around large gatherings.
“Once details are finalized, we look forward to making the announcement around bringing ‘Hamilton’ back to Denver,” John Ekeberg, the Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret for the DCPA said in a news release. The challenges and uncertainties around this health crisis have had an enormous impact on all of our communities, and the theatrical community has been uniquely challenged. We want to express our sincere thanks to our subscribers, donors, ticket-buyers, and all who support the work of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It is our sole focus to plan for that day in the future when we can welcome patrons back to the theatre in a manner that is healthy and safe.”
The DCPA will reach out to all ticket holders regarding options surrounding the show.
No alternate date has been announced yet.