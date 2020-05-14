GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A seventeen-year-old male and a 22-year-old man who died as a result of a May 3rd shooting were debating the purchase price of marijuana, the Greeley Police Department announced Thursday.
Rather than exchanging money and pot, the two exchanged gunfire.
Investigators came to this conclusion following a “thorough investigation, which included witness interviews, a review of security footage in the area and detailed processing of the crime scene,” the department stated in a news release.
Investigators concluded the juvenile male stumbled away and collapsed in the 1200 block of 18th Street where GPD officers and medical personnel found him. He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced deceased there.
The man, Austin “AJ” Nielsen, was found further down 18th Street, slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car which had crashed into others at 11th Avenue. He had a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators surmise Nielsen slumped over after the shooting and his foot depressed the accelerator, sending the car speeding down the street. Nielsen died a short time later at a hospital.
Two handguns used in the incident, along with one shell casing each, were found at the shooting scene.
Police were notified of the incident just before noon.
Both males were Greeley residents.
