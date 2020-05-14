MSU Denver Golf Coaches Go Viral With Dual Trick ShotTwo weeks ago, Stef Ferguson and Maggie Hartman joined in on the fun.

'Bet Monarch' App Lets Gamblers Bet On SportsThere's a new way for Coloradans to get their gambling fix -- with the first and only in-house managed sports book in our state.

Lacrosse Legend John Grant Jr. On The Move To Johns HopkinsLacrosse legend John Grant Jr. is on the move. Monday, Johns Hopkins University announced it was hiring Grant Jr. as its new offensive coordinator.

App Helping Young Aspiring Athletes Get Noticed During Coronavirus PandemicThe app Sports Thread has become a key part of the recruitment process for some student athletes who use the Colorado based platform to communicate with coaches and show their highlights.

CU Buffs Head Coach Karl Dorrell Looking Ahead, Not At What's BehindIf there is going to be a college football season this fall, new University of Colorado Boulder head coach Karl Dorrell has a good idea of how much time he would prefer to have to get the Buffs ready.

Dalton Risner: Broncos Draft Strategy A Sign Offense 'Fell Short Last Year'Like most Denver Broncos fans, offensive lineman Dalton Risner was a fan of what the Broncos did in the 2020 draft.