DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a slow moving cold front crawling into northern Colorado. This front kept showers and a few thunderstorms going most of Wednesday night and Thursday morning from Fort Collins out across the northeastern corner of the state.
As the front oozes across the state a new round of showers and thunderstorms will form early in the afternoon in the northern mountains and Front Range foothills. These storm will track out across the eastern plains as the afternoon goes on.
There maybe a few severe storms blowing up from Limon and Burlington down into southeastern Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. With a marginal chance for 58 mph wind gusts or higher and 1 inch diameter hail.
Thursday’s cold front will be followed by another storm system on Friday which will move into the region just in time to get another bigger round of showers and thunderstorms going to finish the week. The area for severe storm potential will shift to northeastern Colorado including parts of Denver for Friday afternoon and evening.
Saturday will also have thunderstorms develop late in the day. Those storms should be fewer and not as strong.