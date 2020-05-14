ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– By the time you reach your third season in any professional sports league, you are considered “young.” In Courtland Sutton’s case, that term is false. His positive results from his sophomore campaign makes him the “old” guy in the room; the Denver Broncos Wide Receivers’ room.

Sutton led the Broncos in every major offensive receiving category (receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs).

The only thing that he did not lead in the WR’s Room is birthday candles. That honor goes to Dionte Spencer.

As the “young” guy, the SMU standout learned from DeMaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Once Sanders was traded during last season, Sutton was recognized as the #1 Broncos receiver. It was a role he embraced and welcomes as he begins year three in the National Football League.

He, and fellow third year man DaeSean Hamilton, will share the lessons learned from the two Super Bowl champions to current receiving corps.

“It’s something that we take upon ourselves to want help Coach Z (Wide Receiver Coach Zach Azzanni) coach these guys because that’s what we got when we came into the room. We came into a room where Demaryius and Emmanuel were not afraid to give us guidance on the field, off the field, whatever it may be.”

“To be able to take a step back and understand that you don’t understand everything, there are things that you need help and guidance on, we had that when we came into that room. Being able to give that back to the guys that are coming into the room now, it’s awesome to be able to be in a position where we had good leaders who showed us the way.”

For Sutton to be successful this season, he needs to continue to grow with quarterback Drew Lock.

Lock is a “young” guy. He is a second year performer with only five starts. Their collective progress hinges on their individual efforts and skills.

Drew Lock doesn’t worry Courtland Sutton. He knows the Missouri product will be focused and prepared. Sutton also knows that his QB puts in the work and is comfortable to solicit advise from “older” guys. He was impressed that Lock sought counsel from The Sherriff recently.

“The dude plays with…he has so much swag and so much heart and so much want to learn. Y’all have heard all the stuff about him being around Peyton (Manning). That should show something. A quarterback going into his second year who is reaching out to a first ballot Hall of Fame, Super Bowl winning quarterback and trying to get advice and understanding from him.”

“That should show a lot about his character and about his drive and about his want to be successful reaching out to one of the greats to do it. I’m excited. I know there’s a lot of promise. I know I’m not the only one excited about Drew. I’m pretty sure Drew’s excited about being able to go out there and strap them up and be able to go use these weapons that we have on the offense. I’m more excited than anything when it comes to Drew’s promise this upcoming season.”

Youth will be on display for the Denver Broncos this season. The potential average age for the offense is 24.

With an “old” Courtland Sutton taking the reins, the Broncos success and chances will improve.