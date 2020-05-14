THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Disinfecting surfaces is more important than ever and one Colorado company says they have a way to disinfect your whole house in just an hour-and-a-half. A house in Thornton underwent the service on Thursday after the homeowner has recovered from coronavirus.
Sam, who asked not to be on camera, has recovered from COVID-19. His wife, who lives with him, never got the disease but she has a pre-existing condition.
He wants to make sure she stays healthy, “I mean this is my goal, this is my mission, to keep my family safe. I feel obligated to protect them any way I can.”
That’s why he hired Pure Maintenance Colorado. They came into his house Thursday and disinfected.
Part of the process is wiping down every single surface, but the other part is filling the rooms with a dry fog they say kills viruses, bacteria and mold.
“The endless products, those are things that are EPA verified to work against the coronavirus. Our dry fog process as well is known to work on even harder to kill viruses,” says Ryan Taylor of Pure Maintenance.
That gives Sam peace of mind because he says COVID-19 is something he hopes no one else in his family or in Colorado has to go through.
“You guys have got to protect yourself, protect your families, keep your distance… it’s a serious disease,” he says.