DENVER (CBS4) – On Thursday, the Colorado Unified Command Center provided an updated outlook for mental health in Colorado. The UCC said they are seeing a record number of calls to the state’s crisis line.
Colorado Crisis Services received 21,338 calls in March, a 57 percent increase over March 2019 and the highest volume ever recorded. Officials said most of the calls are for concerns related to COVID-19, including financial and relationship stressors, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and substance abuse.
Calls to the crisis line are also 2 to 4 minutes longer on average, lasting around 11 to 13 minutes. Colorado Crisis Services recently launched COVID-19 ads, directing adults and youth to call or text the crisis line for assistance.
In April, Gov. Jared Polis directed the Colorado Department of Human Services to spearhead Colorado’s Behavioral Health Task Force. The 25 members are working toward completing a blueprint in the next several months to improve the state’s behavioral health system.
To get help, call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.