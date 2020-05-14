CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – On Thursday, the Colorado Unified Command Center provided an updated outlook for mental health in Colorado. The UCC said they are seeing a record number of calls to the state’s crisis line.

Colorado Crisis Services received 21,338 calls in March, a 57 percent increase over March 2019 and the highest volume ever recorded. Officials said most of the calls are for concerns related to COVID-19, including financial and relationship stressors, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and substance abuse.

(credit: Colorado Crisis Services)

Calls to the crisis line are also 2 to 4 minutes longer on average, lasting around 11 to 13 minutes. Colorado Crisis Services recently launched COVID-19 ads, directing adults and youth to call or text the crisis line for assistance.

(credit: Colorado Crisis Services)

In April, Gov. Jared Polis directed the Colorado Department of Human Services to spearhead Colorado’s Behavioral Health Task Force. The 25 members are working toward completing a blueprint in the next several months to improve the state’s behavioral health system.

To get help, call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

