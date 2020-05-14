Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three brothers in Arvada might be small in stature but they are already big heroes. They were playing outside when one spotted a fire in a neighbor’s house.
Their dad is a firefighter in Castle Rock so they knew just where to go for help.
Dad and five other neighbors worked together to put the fire out with houses and extinguishers.
Arvada firefighters put the finishing touches on the efforts.
After it was over, one of the brothers told that firefighting crew that he is going to be a firefighter when he grows up.