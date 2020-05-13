CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The husband of a missing woman is now offering $100,000 as a reward for information about her disappearance, a family member told CBS4. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Maysville, west of Poncha Springs, that evening. They spoke with a neighbor who said Morphew, 49, reportedly went on a bike ride, but never came home.
Search and rescue crews started looking for her with help from tracking dogs with the Department of Corrections. They searched until early the next morning, but hadn’t found her.
Later that morning, crews set out again to find her, but were not successful. More than 100 people have since been looking for her. They’ve used helicopters, drones and dogs.
On Wednesday, Sheriff John Spezze told CBS4 while it’s an open investigation, he would not rule out a criminal investigation. He adds the probability of an animal attack is not very high.
The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigations are now involved.
Spezze would not say whether they found her bike, or if the husband was in town when she was reported missing.
A GoFundMe page has also since been created to help fund the search for Morphew.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.