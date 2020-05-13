RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A restaurant in Rifle was open for business Wednesday, despite a cease and desist order delivered by the Rifle Police Department on Tuesday. The owners of Shooter’s Grill said they needed to open or they would have to close their doors permanently.
Employees at the restaurant said the grill is still open for dine-in as well as takeout and delivery. On Sunday, owner Lauren Boebert tweeted “If you want freedom, you have to go out and take it.”
Yesterday, I opened my restaurant in Rifle, CO.
Small businesses everywhere deserve the chance to open up. We are the life blood of this nation’s economy.
Thank you to #BikersForTrump and more for coming out and joining us at @ShootersGrill yesterday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4T2Icajl4G
— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 10, 2020
“There’s no difference into going into my restaurant for 20 minutes and someone going into a salon for an hour-and-a-half,” said Boebert.
Boebert, a Republican, is running to unseat Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Boebert said she will do everything to keep her doors open and her staff employed.