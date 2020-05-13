



– It’s been a crazy past few months for Monarch Casino Chief Operations Officer David Farahi. His business is closed during the pandemic, and “casinos don’t generally close,” he said. “We don’t even have locks on the doors!”

Now, Farahi is launching a new way for Coloradans to get their gambling fix, with the first and only in-house managed sports book in our state.

You can now bet on sports using an app, called “Bet Monarch.”

Farahi says it’s long overdue, as fans are eager for sports to get back to normal.

“The connection that people build to sports and their teams, it’s just part of Americana. It’s a gaping hole in the way we’re going about our days, but God willing, it’ll reopen here soon and people will be out here cheering for their favorite teams. Maybe not at stadiums, but they can do it from home,” said Farahi.

After downloading the app with your Apple or Android phone, you’re able to create an account. You then can start placing bets immediately and fund the account from your living room.

“The Colorado Division of Gaming did a fantastic job. Obviously, there aren’t as many things to bet on today, but there are some fun things that people can bet on,” Farahi explained.

For instance, South Korean baseball has recently gained a lot of traction with local fans. And in the face of COVID-19, some unique competitions have come about.

“There’s something called The Match, which is a golf match between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning on one side, and you’ve got Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady on the other side. That’s going to be on May 24,” said Farahi.

If you’ve never been one to feel lucky, now may be the time to give it a try.

“It’s just a fun way to add a little bit of juice to the game. Usually, people get excited about watching the game but when you’ve got some money riding on the outcome, it makes it all that much more exciting. If you just want that extra adrenaline for each play, sports betting is a fun way to do it.”