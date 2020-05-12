CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A school district in Wyoming has voted to sue a manufacturer of vaping products. Natrona County School District officials estimate about 60% of their high school students vape regularly. K2 Radio reports the school district has had significant disciplinary issues as a result.
The school board voted Monday to sue Juul Labs, a top manufacturer of vaping products. School board member Dave Applegate says he doesn’t like litigation but there’s enough information from police and teachers to show that vaping is a “severe problem” in the school district serving Casper and nearby areas.
Juul Labs did not return a message Tuesday seeking comment.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)