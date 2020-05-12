DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council has postponed making any decision on re-appointments to the board of Denver Health. This comes after a CBS4 investigation revealed that the hospital executives received large bonuses at the same time they asked frontline workers to take cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds asked his fellow council members to do their own research on the issue during the postponement.
“I want to thank local journalism, Brian Maass at CBS4 helped us learn about this and it’s important that the use of our taxpayer dollars be open and transparent,” said Hinds.
A CBS4 Investigation last month revealed that in early April, workers at the safety-net hospital were told to start taking leave without pay, cut their work hours, or use personal time off to help save the hospital money during the financial downturn caused by the pandemic. But one week later, about 140 executives and upper level managers received incentive bonuses for their work in 2019.
The discussion over re-appointments will be brought up in next week’s Denver City Council agenda.