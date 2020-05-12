COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family in Colorado Springs is grateful no one was hurt when someone threw an object from an overpass that shattered their sunroof.
“It was the loudest noise I have ever heard,” said Christa Pryor.
Pryor and her family were taking a drive for Mother’s Day. When they were passing under the Bijou Street bridge over Interstate 25, someone threw something down.
“It feels like your whole world just exploded,” said Pryor. “Something hit us and ricocheted off of it.”
Pryor said when she looked back, she couldn’t see what the object was, but she did see two people on the bridge.
“Two seconds earlier, it would have gone through our windshield,” said Pryor.
Her 12-year-old son was in the backseat and said he’s particularly upset.