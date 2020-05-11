Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — On Mother’s Day the Denver Zoo announced the genders of the lion cubs born last month — one boy and one girl.
“We’re wishing a happy #MothersDay to all the moms out there! Kamara is celebrating today with her two newborn cubs, and we’re so excited to share that her cubs are male and female,” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
The cubs haven’t been named yet.
Kamara and the cubs are bonding behind-the-scenes for a few months.
They will spend most of their time in their den box which mimics the space Kamara would seek out to give birth in the wild. The do have additional access to other spaces.
Learn all about the cubs here: https://link.denverzoo.org/2xeTf87