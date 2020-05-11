Comments
(CBS4)- Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn’t yet taken the field for the team, but the excitement among fans is already building. According to a report from CBSSports.com, the rookie’s No. 10 jersey is already among the Top 20 highest sellers on NFLShop.com.
(CBS4)- Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn’t yet taken the field for the team, but the excitement among fans is already building. According to a report from CBSSports.com, the rookie’s No. 10 jersey is already among the Top 20 highest sellers on NFLShop.com.
Jeudy’s jersey rates as the 18th highest selling jersey and he is one of only five rookies to crack the Top 20. Dallas Cowboys first round pick CeeDee Lamb, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are the others on the list. Tagovailoa currently occupies the top spot ahead of Tom Brady.
The 21-year-old takes over the #10 jersey last worn by Emmanuel Sanders prior to his trade to the 49ers last year. Fans will likely be hoping for a similar level of production from this #10 as Sanders had the best three seasons of his career in Denver after donning the jersey beginning in 2014.