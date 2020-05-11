Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash in Adams County sends a dump truck off the road. Only minor injuries were reported.
#TrafficAlert SB Hwy 85 at 144th Ave is currently shut down. Ofcs on scene investigating a minor injury crash involving a semi. @csp_adamscounty @ColoradoDOT
📸:@BrightonFire pic.twitter.com/KpSqlUgen9
— Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) May 11, 2020
Brighton Police responded to the crash at Highway 85 and 144th Avenue. No one was seriously hurt.
The highway is shut down as crews clean up the scene.