By Ben Warwick
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash in Adams County sends a dump truck off the road. Only minor injuries were reported.

Brighton Police responded to the crash at Highway 85 and 144th Avenue. No one was seriously hurt.

The highway is shut down as crews clean up the scene.

