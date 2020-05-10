CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A male in Clear Creek County died after a dramatic string of events on Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says Idaho Springs police tried to stop a silver Saturn for traffic-related reasons.
They say the driver took off and police chased him. After that pursuit ended, a sheriff’s deputy saw the driver on Highway 103 about 10 minutes later and chased the suspect.
Officials say the driver then set a fire inside the vehicle before it was stopped on Peaceful Valley Lane. They say the suspect got out and showed a gun. The suspect was the only person inside, investigators say.
Two deputies fired their weapons, and the suspect died. The deputies were not hurt and are on administrative leave.
Further details about the suspect have not been released.