DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released video of a suspect driving away from a shooting on April 29. The shooting happened on Green Valley Circle in Castle Pines.
Deputies say a resident was randomly shot at as they backed out of a driveway. The suspects were in a white single cab F250 pickup truck. Investigators believe three Hispanic men were inside; one wearing an orange shirt and another wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Deputies describe the truck as having fleet-style steel wheels, narrow side step bars and a hitch. A cardboard box and a small red object, possibly an air compressor, might have been in the bed.
Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867.