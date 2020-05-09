WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four adult burglary suspects are in jail after a homeowner was able to describe their getaway vehicle to police who chased it and forced it to spin out Friday night.

The suspects, two adult males and two adult females, were arrested in the 8100 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

A homeowner in the 7600 block of Osceola Street called 9-1-1 at 5:45 p.m. He told dispatchers a number of people broke into his home, ransacked it, then left in a red Cadillac SUV.

One of the suspects had a handgun, he added.

A responding WPD officer attempted to stop a red Cadillac. The vehicle swerved at him. Other officers joined in a pursuit and witnessed a handgun being thrown from the Cadillac.

Police performed a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the Cadillac, essentially spinning it out. The firearm was eventually found as well.

It was learned the Cadillac had been carjacked the previous day in another jurisdiction.

Westminster PD spokesperson Cheri Spottke said the suspects’ names and booking photos were being held at this time as detectives continued their investigation. The department is asking for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have captured video of it, to call detectives at (303) 658-4029.

Police believe a silver four-door Nissan may be involved in the crime, too.

It was not immediately known whether the homeowner was inside or outside the home as it was being burglarized, nor which jurisdiction the Cadillac came from.