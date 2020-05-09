



– As families look for creative ways to celebrate the mothers in their lives, one mother-daughter team on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak says they have learned celebrating the little moments make the best gifts.

“I just like, even without COVID, being home, having my kids around and enjoying their company. That’s really what we do and so that’s what we’re gonna be doing this Mother’s Day also,” said Charline Lopez, the Infection Preventionist for Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Charline has been with Sky Ridge for the last 10 years. Seven years ago, Sky Ridge hired her daughter, Rachael, now a nurse in the surgery center.

“As a nurse, you know, sometimes you have your good days and sometimes you have your bad days,” laughed Rachael, “and I have the opportunity to just be like, ‘Mom, I need to see you like right now!’”

They see each other as often as they can. Also, as the Infection Preventionist (IP), Charline often, especially now, works with Rachael and her colleagues on how to stay safe.

“Helping her peers and colleagues work through a process because a lot of our processes have changed, they’re different. We’ve had to think outside the box so we’ve kind of worked on that together,” said Charline.

There’s often not time to seek each other out for support but that’s okay. Inside the hospital, the walls are covered with thank you cards and messages of support.

“We have an amazing team here at Sky Ridge and so it has been hard but we have the support we need,” said Rachael.

At the end of the day, even if Rachael hasn’t seen her mother, she still takes the time to seek out what’s most important.

“When I get off, I like to go to her house and just kinda talk about our day,” she said.

Charline has raised a total of 8 children. Rachael has a daughter of her own.

“My mom has inspired me and I’m sure a lot of people out there have been inspired by their moms and it’s just a time to hold your mom a little closer,” said Rachael.