DENVER (CBS4)– Martin Luther King Junior Early College graduates were treated to a senior drive-thru celebration. Students returned to school to pick up graduation items.
Then, they drove through a decorated parade route, including teachers and staff who cheered on the students.
“We wanted to make sure they know they are still very important to us. We still needed to make sure all their accomplishments are still celebrated,” said Martin Luther King Junior Early College principal Kimberly Grayson.
“It was fun because all our teachers decided to come out and introduce us like this, most schools aren’t doing this, so it was really exciting,” said Class of 2020 senior Allyssandra Padilla.
The school wanted to have a big show of support for the graduates while maintaining social distancing guidelines.