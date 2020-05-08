GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado will have a delayed start this year. Hanging Lake Trail is taking reservations now for the season that will begin on June 1.
The hike to Hanging Lake is delayed because of coronavirus and social distancing guidelines on Colorado trails. Gov. Jared Polis has urged Coloradans not to travel more than 10 miles from their homes to recreate.
The reservations for the popular trail typically represent more than 75,000 hikers between May and August, the peak season. The U.S. Forest Service switched to a permit and shuttle system that began last May.
Overcrowding on the trail and dangerous parking conditions were just some of the factors that led the Forest Service to implement the reservation system.
July was by far the busiest month last year, with nearly all the permitted spots reserved each day.
According to the Forest Service, May is the best time to visit to avoid crowds during peak season with only about half the permitted spots reserved in that month. Unfortunately that won’t be the case this year.