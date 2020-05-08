Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Health care facilities in Colorado will receive a combined $11 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing.
DENVER (CBS4) — Health care facilities in Colorado will receive a combined $11 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing.
This funding is in addition to the more than $10 million provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in April to increase Colorado’s testing capability. These grants are provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020
The following facilities will receive funding:
- Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association – $191,704
- Metro Community Provider Network – $868,789
- Denver Health and Hospitals Authority – $2,739,964
- Valley Wide Health Systems, Inc. – $637,504
- Pueblo Community Health Center, Inc – $509,044
- Olathe Community Clinic, Inc. – $184,804
- Peak Vista Community Health Centers – $1,499,134
- Marillac Clinic, Inc. – $287,059
- La Clinica Tepeyac, Inc. – $155,704
- Summit Community Care Clinic – $229,624
- Uncompahgre Combined Clinics – $129,949
- Sunrise Community Health – $727,909
- The Regents of the University of Colorado – $150,889
- Plan De Salud Del Valle, Inc. – $1,347,379
- The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless – $326,389
- High Plains Community Health Center, Inc. – $238,024
- Clinica Campesina Family Health Services – $993,349
- Southwest Colorado Mental Health Center, Inc. – $175,369
- Mountain Family Health Centers – $348,349
RELATED: FEMA Grant Money Vote Delayed After Denver Health Executives Get Bonuses