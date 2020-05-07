(CBS4) — United Healthcare customers will be seeing a discount on their bill next month. On Thursday, Gov. Polis applauded the company’s decision to provide more than $1.5 billion in support to customers.
Insurance companies have seen costs fall as people postpone elective surgeries during the pandemic.
Because of that, United Healthcare officials said they wanted to offer customers some relief.
“We’re thrilled to see United Healthcare provide this support to their customers, putting more money back into pockets of hardworking Coloradans,” Gov. Polis stated. “We’re proud of the steps we took in the early days of the pandemic to provide relief to Coloradans and I’m hopeful this is among the first of refunds from other carriers.”
People could see credits of up to 20% on their June doctor’s office bills.