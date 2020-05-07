DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray donated 200 meals to health care workers at UCHealth on Thursday to show his appreciation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout Thursday, Jamal donated meals to @uchealth's COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. pic.twitter.com/ONWE8NulEQ
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 7, 2020
The first deliveries from Denver Middle Eastern restaurant Ash’Kara went out Thursday morning and more will be sent out Thursday night.
“I just want to express my gratitude and know that your work is not going underappreciated, it’s appreciated a lot. Thank you for working those long hours and taking care of us. Stay strong, stay together and we’ll get through it,” said Murray.
“It is something we’re really passionate about… It is important to be a part of the healing process and food is a big part of that, I think that was a really cool thing that Jamal decided to do,” Juan Pardo, owner of Ash’Kara, said in a statement. “We’re happy to help facilitate that for him. This is really important, these folks are out there [are] doing a thankless job… They literally deal with critically-ill people, people who are dying. To have that type of character and empathy is incredible, so it’s nice to be able to do something nice for them.”
Earlier this week, Murray also gave kids a free basketball workout they can do at home.
Practice facilities for the Nuggets and the NBA are expected to reopen Friday with social distancing rules in place.