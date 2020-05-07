WEATHER ALERTHigh winds in Colorado, red flag warning in effect until 8p
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A JBS employee is fighting the coronavirus — and her daughter says it’s an extremely tough battle. Tin Aye is in the hospital on a ventilator — and has suffered four strokes.

(credit: CBS)

Aye’s daughter told CNN her mother started feeling ill in March got tested at the JBS test site. She claims she was told at the clinic that she didn’t have COVID-19 — just a cold. Aye returned to work — with symptoms — and was later admitted to the hospital.

JBS did not respond to the claim.

There are now 280 employees at JBS who have tested positive for coronavirus — and seven who have died, according to state website.

The plant shut down for two weeks in April for cleaning — then reopened before all employees were tested.

(credit: CBS)

An executive order from Pres. Donald Trump requires all such plants in the country to remain open to safeguard the food supply.

