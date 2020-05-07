Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A JBS employee is fighting the coronavirus — and her daughter says it’s an extremely tough battle. Tin Aye is in the hospital on a ventilator — and has suffered four strokes.
Aye’s daughter told CNN her mother started feeling ill in March got tested at the JBS test site. She claims she was told at the clinic that she didn’t have COVID-19 — just a cold. Aye returned to work — with symptoms — and was later admitted to the hospital.
JBS did not respond to the claim.
There are now 280 employees at JBS who have tested positive for coronavirus — and seven who have died, according to state website.
The plant shut down for two weeks in April for cleaning — then reopened before all employees were tested.
An executive order from Pres. Donald Trump requires all such plants in the country to remain open to safeguard the food supply.