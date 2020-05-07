ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos 2020 schedule is set! For a second consecutive season, Denver will open the year in prime time, taking on the Tennessee Titans at home on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos head to Pittsburgh in week two to take on the Steelers before returning home to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in week three.

Denver will play the next two games on the road, visiting the Jets for a Thursday Night Football showdown on Oct. 1, followed by a trip to Foxboro to take on the new-look New England Patriots on Oct. 11.

Week seven is the first time the Broncos face a divisional opponent, as they host the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25 on CBS.

The rest of the division games will be played after Denver’s bye week in week eight.

The Broncos will head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in week 10 on Nov.15 on CBS.

Melvin Gordon and Chris Harris Jr. will face their old teams when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town the week after, also on CBS.

In week 12, Emmanuel Sanders will return to Denver with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Week 13 will be a return to Sunday Night Football for the Broncos as they head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs. The last time the Broncos played SNF was in 2017.

The Broncos finish out the season with two AFC West games, the Chargers over Christmas weekend and the Raiders on Jan. 3, 2021 for the regular season finale.

Ten of the Broncos sixteen games will be aired on CBS.

The Broncos full 2020 schedule is as follows:

PRESEASON

Week 1: vs. 49ers – Aug. 13-16

Week 2: vs. Bears – Aug. 20-23

Week 3: at Rams, Aug. 27-30

Week 4: at Cardinals, Thurs., Sept. 3

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: vs. Titans – Mon., Sept. 14 (8:10 p.m. MT, ESPN)

Week 2: at Steelers – Sun., Sept. 20 (11 a.m., CBS)

Week 3: vs. Bucs – Sun., Sept. 27 (2:25 p.m., FOX)

Week 4: at Jets – Thurs., Oct. 1 (6:20 p.m., FOX)

Week 5: at Patriots – Sun., Oct. 11 (11 a.m., CBS)

Week 6: vs. Dolphins – Sun., Oct. 18 (2:05 p.m. CBS)

Week 7: vs. Chiefs – Sun., Oct. 25 (2:25 p.m., CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Falcons – Sun., Nov. 8 (11 a.m., CBS)

Week 10: at Raiders – Sun., Nov. 15 (2:25 p.m., CBS)

Week 11: vs. Chargers – Sun., Nov. 22 (2:05 p.m., CBS)

Week 12: vs. Saints – Sun., Nov. 29 (2:05 p.m., CBS)

Week 13: at Chiefs – Sun., Dec. 6 (6:20 p.m., NBC)

Week 14: at Carolina – Sun., Dec. 13 (11 a.m., CBS)

Week 15: vs. Bills – Dec. 19-20 (TBD)

Week 16: at Chargers – Dec. 26-27 (TBD)

Week 17: vs. Raiders – Sun., Jan. 3 (2:25 p.m., CBS)