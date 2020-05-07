Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On the one-year anniversary of the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute to a fallen hero. In honor of Kendrick Castillo, cars and bicycles were arranged in a parking lot to create a heart. Deputies inside the heart held signs to spell out “#STEMSTRONG” or formed hearts with their hands.
“As we reflect back on where we were a year ago and no doubt still feel the loss as if it just occurred yesterday, we must recognize how our community became stronger that day,” officials with the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
“Out of one of the worst tragedies that Douglas County has experienced came a new sense of family. Our family is stronger and much wiser and will not let evil beat us,” officials wrote. “We are lucky, we have an angel looking out for us.”
Castillo was killed when he confronted a shooter in the school on May 7, 2019.
In memory of his heroic sacrifice, a prayer service will be held at the cemetery and streamed live online on Thursday at 2 p.m.