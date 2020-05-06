Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– It seems people in the Denver metro area were ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and taco Tuesday this week. Coloradans turned out to support Mexican restaurants on Tuesday but for some businesses, it was too much of a good thing.
Torchy’s Tacos posted an apology on social media Tuesday night, for letting down customers. All orders had to be filled for delivery, curbside pickup or take out because of the stay-at-home order restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it was overwhelmed with online orders and many locations had long wait times and jammed phone lines.
Customers took to social media to complain about waiting hours for delivery and pickup orders.