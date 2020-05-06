DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — For the past 14 years, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has hosted a Saint Baldrick’s event — where employees shave their heads to raise money for charity. This year, they had to wait weeks longer than usual for that annual event — and some of them definitely needed it.
“Everybody is really shaggy, I’ve just been trying to get them to look presentable, back to their work self,” said stylist Stacey Thompson.
The event is usually held in March but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus public health orders. After roughly six weeks of the stay-at-home order and the ban on personal services, the sheriff’s office decided to open the event to all their employees by offering a free cut — of any style. They just asked employees to make a donation to St. Baldrick’s.
“The troops have been showing up with long curly locks, shaved heads, or bald spots and strange ridges due to talented family members with clippers,” officials stated.
Licensed local stylists donated their services to shave the beards, trim the hair and fix a few self-grooming mistakes.
All the proceeds from the cuts will go toward St. Baldrick’s fight against childhood cancers. Since 2007, Douglas County events have raised $470,283.00 for the foundation.