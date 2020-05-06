



– Making sure Mother’s Day is perfect can be tricky during the best of times but this year in Denver, it means really thinking outside the traditional brunch. Earlier this week CBS4 talked with Chef Frank Bonnano about taking extra steps to make Mom feel special and how his restaurants are doing just that.

“If we can take those extra steps to make it a little bit special for you at your home, that’s what we’re really shooting for,” he said.

With that in minds, restaurants around town are offering brunch specials for delivery or pickup. Here is a smattering of offerings, starting with Bonnano’s Milk Market in LoDo.

Bonnano’s Milk Market:

1800 Wazee St.



Treat your mom with indulgent breakfast or brunch in bed by building your own menu with favorites like bacon wrapped shrimp and grits, smoke salmon avocado toast and pineapple upside down French toast. You can even add brunch drinks and a bouquet from Perfect Petal.

Denver Beer Market

Platte Street

Arvada

Maybe the way to pamper Mom is with a luxurious Denver curated at-home spa kit and a six pack of Denver Beer Co’s Tart Delight (or the beer of her choice). That spa kit also includes a coupon for a facial down the road.

denverbeerco.com

Modern Market

Various Locations

Celebrate Mom for brunch or dinner. Brunch is a chance to test your creativity, putting together avocado toast with salad and salad. Dinner includes spring pesto Cavatappi with salmon and spring veggies. Both includes a spring bouquet.

modernmarket.com

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

Various Locations

Snooze is serving up a variety of food kits including an overnight brioche French toast bake, egg & veggie casserole and Surf ‘n Turf. The kits include recipe cards to make you feel like the perfect chef as well as a card for money, a picture for kids to colorado and a packet of wildflower seeds. You need to order by May 7 or May 8 for pickup on Friday and Saturday.

snoozeeatery.com/mothers-day/

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

Rioja is serving up Mother’s Day on the fly, you can pick up it or have it delivered through a number of services. Grab a gnocchi, chicken sandwich or Alaskan halibut and wash it down with your choice of cocktails like a cherry negroni or strawberry-basil mule. Rioja is also offering up a selection of perfect spring wines.

riojadenver.com/mothersday.html

Urban Farmer

17th & Wazee

Order ahead to get a delicious carry-out feast that will blow Mom’s socks off. Take and bake kits include a choice of whole roasted chicken, leg of lamb, salmon and dry aged prime rib with fresh sides. You can also get DIY Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Don’t forget to add some sweet stuff like monkey bread or fruit pies. NOTE: These are for pickup May 8 and May 9.

urbanfarmerdenver.com/mothers-day-carry-out-menu/