By Ben Warwick
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has lost another deputy. This death came off duty.

Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt was killed on May 5th in a traffic crash.

RELATED: Coronavirus In Colorado: Jeff Hopkins, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy, Dies From COVID-19

The crash happens a little more than a month after the office lost a deputy to Coronavirus. Deputy Jeff Hopkins died after being exposed to the virus. Hopkins was 41.

Lieutenant Lundstedt is survived by his wife Michelle and daughter Jordan. He was 58 years old.

