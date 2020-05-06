EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has lost another deputy. This death came off duty.
It is with profound sadness we announce
Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt unexpectedly passed away on May 5, 2020, after being involved in an off-duty traffic crash. Lieutenant Lundstedt was 58 years old and leaves behind his wife, Michelle and daughter, Jordan. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/OJ4HFPj5cN
Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt was killed on May 5th in a traffic crash.
The crash happens a little more than a month after the office lost a deputy to Coronavirus. Deputy Jeff Hopkins died after being exposed to the virus. Hopkins was 41.
Lieutenant Lundstedt is survived by his wife Michelle and daughter Jordan. He was 58 years old.