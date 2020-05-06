DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks of lockdown, several states across the U.S. are beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions. According to a new study from personal finance site WalletHub, Colorado ranks 19th in the country for states with the most limitations.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across nine key metrics, including limits on large gatherings, the presence of a shelter-in-place order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.
States/District with Most COVID-19 Restrictions:
- Hawaii, Score: 6.15
- Rhode Island, Score: 10.26
- District of Columbia, Score: 11.28
- Illinois, Score: 12.82
- Pennsylvania, Score: 16.03
States with Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions:
- South Dakota, Score: 89.23
- Utah, Score: 73.85
- North Dakota, Score: 70.77
- Missouri, Score: 67.95
- Idaho, Score: 67.69
The study also grouped states based on their restrictions and death rates. Colorado was included in the group of states with a high COVID-19 death rate and many restrictions. Colorado was ranked 38th in the U.S. among states with the lowest COVID-19 death rate.
Metrics Used To Rank State Restrictions:
- Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- Travel Restrictions
- Large Gatherings Restrictions
- Statewide School Restart
- Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
- Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- Suspension or Postponement of Legislative Sessions
- Guidance on Elective Surgery and Medical Procedures
Each of the nine metrics was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the fewest restrictions. WalletHub determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score for each state.
Data used to create the ranking were collected from the National Governors Association, Kaiser Family Foundation, Editorial Projects in Education, National Conference of State Legislatures, American College of Radiology, the COVID Tracking Project and news reports.
To learn more about the study and its methodology, visit WalletHub’s website.