GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A seventh employee at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley has died from coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday.

No additional information was available about the latest victim.

We reached out to the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers. Kim Cordova told CBS4 she had not been informed of a seventh death. The union is working to learn more.

There are 280 people at JBS who have tested positive for cornavirus, according to state website.

The plant reopened on April 30 after being shut down for cleaning. An executive order from Pres. Donald Trump requires all such plants in the country to remain open to safeguard the food supply.

