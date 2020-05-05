'They Gave Drew Lock Some Amazing Weapons': SportsLine's Larry Hartstein On Why He Think Denver Broncos Can Get To 8 Or 9 Wins In 2020John Elway added plenty of firepower to help Drew Lock this offseason. It's a big reason why SportsLine analyst Larry Hartstein believes the Broncos to be the surest bet to beat their win total.

CBS Sports Adds Analyst Charles Davis To NFL On CBS Team, Paired With Ian EagleCharles Davis, veteran broadcaster and former NFL player, is joining the NFL On CBS team for the upcoming 2020 season.

Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Welcomes Baby Boy"The young prince has arrived!" announced a proud Phillip Lindsay on Monday night.

The Last Time The Denver Nuggets Beat Michael Jordan & The Chicago Bulls In DenverThe game still feels like a dream for former Denver Nuggets star LaPhonso Ellis.

Denver Outlaws Make ICU Nurse Honorary Draft PickGabriela Windey has been a registered nurse for seven years. She's also a former Denver Outlaws Dancer and current Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Broncos Won't Play In London This Season As NFL Mandates All Games To Be Played In U.S.The Broncos will not be going to London during the 2020 season. The NFL announced Monday that all 2020 games will be played in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.