(CBS4) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving Colorado $288 million to help hospitals, clinics and community health centers in rural areas around the state.
The funding is part of the federal CARES Act that was signed into law at the end of March. It will also help hospitals which have provided inpatient care for 100 or more coronavirus patients prior to April 10.
How the grant is broken down:
- $188,591,539 for Critical Access Hospitals, Rural Health Clinics, and Community Health Centers
- $99,545,171 for hospitals that have provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented strains on our healthcare facilities nationwide, both in urban and rural areas,” said Sen. Cory Gardner in a news release. “I’m pleased to see this funding from HHS that will help ensure our healthcare providers are able to keep providing critical health services to their communities.”
