FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – One small business opened its doors on Saturday. The owner of The Sunny Side Up Studio tells CBS4 they wanted to celebrate their second anniversary.
The shop sells apparel and home goods.
“My hearts about to explode. It’s a little too much today… it’s just been fun,” said Ashley Wiesel.
Under a safer-at-home executive order from Gov. Jared Polis issued on April 27, non-essential businesses, like apparel shops, could reopen for curbside, delivery, drive-thru or walk-up service as long as they follow social distancing requirements and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.