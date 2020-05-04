GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A teenager and a young man have died after a shooting near the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley on Sunday. One of the victims was 17 years old and the other was 22 years old.
It happened at 11:54 a.m. in the 1200 block of 18th Street. That’s about two blocks west of campus.
Authorities say a driver fleeing the scene crashed into a vehicle that was not involved in the shooting. The driver who wasn’t involved in the shooting was hurt but the injuries were not life-threatening. The driver who was involved in the shooting remained at the scene of the crash.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
Officers are actively working the investigation. Investigators say additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Greeley Police at 970-350-9600.