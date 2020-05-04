DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they are still looking for a woman involved in an officer-involved shooting on Friday night. It happened near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street.

Gang taskforce officers first saw the suspects reportedly speeding on Interstate 70 going west. They followed it onto southbound Interstate 25. They asked for help tracking the vehicle from a Denver police helicopter.

The helicopter found the vehicle near 23rd Avenue passing other drivers at a high rate of speed, police say.

The suspects then got off at the Colfax Avenue exit and turned left. Police officers on the ground stopped the car near Federal Boulevard. Police say someone in the back of the car got out with their hands up, and the driver took off.

Police stayed with the male who got out, while the police helicopter followed the suspect vehicle.

The driver then pulled into a parking lot near a library on Irving Street. Police say the two people inside, a male and female, got out and started walking toward 14th Avenue.

Officers confronted them, and the two originally complied, police say. Then the male, identified as 21-year-old William Debose, started to run back toward the vehicle. Police say the suspect then reached for a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer.

The officer shot at the suspect four times.

“The individual was struck multiple times and fell to the ground,” said Lt. Matt Clark.

Debose later died at the hospital. Police say they found the 9mm handgun nearby, and the female is still on the run. Police say they don’t anticipate to file charges against her.

The other passenger who got out of the vehicle near Federal Boulevard is cooperating and is not facing charges at this point.

Officials say the officer who fired his weapon has been with the department since 2005, has not had any prior officer-involved shooting incidents and is a corporal in the Gang Unit.

They ask anyone who has photos or videos of the incident to call the Denver Police Department.