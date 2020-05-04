ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos will not be going to London during the 2020 season. The NFL announced Monday that all 2020 games will be played in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It had been widely reported that the Broncos would play the Atlanta Falcons in London during the season, which would have been Denver’s first international game since the 2010 season.
The NFL is expected to release its full schedule later this week. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the league is planning to begin the season on time.