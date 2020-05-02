GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – With so many places still shut down, Coloradans are looking for things to do. More than ever, they are headed for the trails, but too many can wreak havoc on the ecosystem.

These days Matthews Winters trail in Golden is busy.

“We have seen in the last several weeks, an incredible amount of trail visitation,” said Matt Robbins, the Community Connections Manager at Jefferson County Open Space.

People are coming to this and other Jefferson County trails in record numbers.

“It is true that our parking lots are completely full, that our trails are full, and we’ve seen a lot of damage because of that,” said Robbins.

The same thing is happening in Boulder County. There and in Jefferson County, park rangers have seen trails widening, people entering protected habitats and disturbing wildlife and people walking off trail. All of those things damage the environment.

“In the springtime is typically when we’re seeing the re-vegetation, the regrowth, these plants are coming back, the things that hold these soils together are there. But this year it’s very different. They are being trampled on. They are being crushed,” said Robbins.

To cut down on the impact and number of people they want people to remember to stay close to home. Don’t travel from another city or town to hike or recreate in Boulder or Jefferson County right now. If you do come, try to come on off hours.

“You want to come very early in the morning or in the afternoons or evenings. Last night was a beautiful evening.”

Jeffco Open Space has started temporarily closing parking areas when they become full to prevent overcrowding. They say if you show up to a trailhead, and there is no parking it’s best to come back another time.

Don’t park illegally and recreate anyway.