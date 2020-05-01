Comments
MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4)– A pop up drive-in movie may be just the thing for people who want to enjoy a night at the theater while enjoying social distancing. And it’s coming back to Minturn.
The drive in returns to Minturn on July 5 and shows run until Aug. 3 Tickets are on sale now.
There are two people per vehicle and family-four packs available.