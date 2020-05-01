CBSN DenverWatch Now
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont are hoping someone recognizes a person on a bicycle believed to be in the area when an arson happened. Investigators released surveillance video showing the person in the area just before the fire started.

The abandoned building near downtown Longmont caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Both the roof and walls collapsed.

No one was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire or the person seen riding near that area is asked to call Longmont police.

