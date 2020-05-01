ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have declined Garett Bolles’ fifth-year contract option. Bolles is under contract for 2020 and will make roughly $1.97 million.
Bolles’ fifth-year option was worth $11.064 million and would have been fully guaranteed for injury. The Broncos felt the risk was too great.
Bolles serves to benefit from the declined option. If has a successful season under Mike Munchak, he would likely garner a higher paycheck than the $11 million.
Bolles was the Broncos first round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is one of three players from the Broncos eight-member class still on the roster. The other two are DeMarcus Walker and Jake Butt.
At the 2020 NFL Draft, John Elway announced that Bolles will be competing with Elijah Wilkinson for the starting left tackle position in 2020.