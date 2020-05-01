



– The law to open up sports betting took effect Friday, but professional sports leagues, as well as casinos where people place bets have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. So what can those wanting to wager a little do?

CBS4 talked with Monarch Casino in Blackhawk, they told us they will be launching an app until their facilities reopen. Although they think there are actually plenty of ways to place a wager.

“Whether your favorite team wears a little bit more purple or a little bit more orange, there are futures betting that will be available on who might win a championship, and larger things like that, in addition UFC has a 3 cards of action that will be in the coming week, so luckily Colorado will have a little to do with sports betting,” said Erica Ferris, Monarch Casino Director of Marketing.

Outside of Colorado, online-based sports booking companies such as Fan Duel and Draft Kings have been in operations for years, May 1 is the first day these companies can take bets from people within the state. Matt Kalish, who heads Draft Kings in North America says even without sports events happening, it’s a historic and exciting day for fans.

“Especially in Colorado it’s one of our most out-sized states in terms of fantasy sports play and so I’m really excited to see what happens with the new sports betting launch starting on May 1st, and I think teams like the Nuggets doing so well this NBA season has really spiked up the interest as well, I’m sure everybody in the area would love to see what they can do in the playoffs,” said Kalish, Draft Kings North American President.

So far, 26 companies that operate sports booking have been approved by the state to operate. Tax revenue generated by sports betting has been designated to conserve Colorado water.