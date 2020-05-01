Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people lined up at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Friday to get food from the Food Bank of the Rockies. Sen. Michael Bennet joined the efforts to get food to those in need.
“You got a parking lot full of people here, many of these people here have never asked for anything in their lives, never asked for food in their lives, and because our entire economy is shut down by this pandemic, the need is extraordinary,” said Bennet.
Bennet has introduced a bill to change the SNAP, or food assistance, benefits formula so more people can receive it.
He said it will help not only families but also farmers and ranchers who will see an increased demand.