LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has spent the last few weeks consulting with its health department on ways to manage risk rot hose recreating outdoors. Larimer County will open its campgrounds, with some restrictions, to guests with existing reservations on Friday.

“Our ability to make this available to the public is going to be a shared responsibility. It’s our hope that folks can come out and enjoy the campground, but we’re really relying on them to be responsible and respect the guidelines,” said Ken Brink, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources.

Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units with bathrooms. No tent camping or walk-up reservations will be allowed. None of the restrooms or shower houses will be open for campers. Group picnic sites and pavilions will also stay closed to promote social distancing.

Guests from other areas, who have reservations, are permitted to camp.

“Yes, we’re talking about being safer at home, but people are bringing their homes here,” said Brink. “Those family units, they’re going to be safe and not interact with other groups. That’s our expectation. We’re asking them not to sit around a campfire with 12 people at night.”

Brink says about 150 groups have reservations to camp this weekend. Everyone is still expected to wear masks around others and be conscious of their decisions.

If they don’t, camping plans for groups to come will go back to being on hold.

Camping in Larimer County will be allowed based on the following criteria:

All existing reservations already booked in system, regardless of residence

All campgrounds open including Hermit Park Open Space

Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units (defined as camping units with bathrooms)

No secondary units allowed

No tent camping allowed

No walk-up camping reservations allowed

Cabins and teepees remain closed

All restrooms and shower houses closed

Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed

Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per unit

Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per unit

If people with existing reservations aren’t comfortable visiting the campground, Larimer County is offering full refunds.