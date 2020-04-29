HEALTH ALERTThese Are The Places Where Masks Are Required In Colorado
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter decided to recognize people who are working hard during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s making videos of people he calls “Local Heroes.”

(credit: Ed Perlmutter Facebook)

Some of the heroes include a professional photographer who is taking pictures of families on their front steps in exchange for a donation to the Arvada Food Bank.

(credit: Arvada Police)

Another video covers Arvada police officers, firefighters and neighbors who stood outside a woman’s home to sing her happy birthday. She turned 102.

LINK: Ed Perlmutter on Facebook

