JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter decided to recognize people who are working hard during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s making videos of people he calls “Local Heroes.”
Some of the heroes include a professional photographer who is taking pictures of families on their front steps in exchange for a donation to the Arvada Food Bank.
Another video covers Arvada police officers, firefighters and neighbors who stood outside a woman’s home to sing her happy birthday. She turned 102.